Mets slugger Pete Alonso believes 'in my heart of hearts' MLB will play ball this year

New York Mets star Pete Alonso told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Monday that he believes there will be a 2020 Major League Baseball season in some form.

"Are you going to play baseball this year?" Hemmer asked Alonso, who was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2019 after hitting 53 home runs and driving in 120 runs. "Is it going to happen?"

"I believe so, yes," Alonso responded. "I really do, in my heart of hearts, think so. Whenever it starts, I'm excited for it."

The 2020 MLB season was scheduled to begin March 26, but has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB has not announced any plans to begin ramping up activity in preparation for a shortened season. Commissioner Rob Manfred told teams last week he was suspending non-player personnel contracts on May 1.

"I guess everything needs to be taken care of legally," Alonso said. "So the CDC and the government need to give the blessing or give the green light or the thumbs-up. This virus ... I can't tell you how frustrating it is not being able to get out there and work and do what I love."

Alonso also discussed the work of his newly created foundation "Homers for Heroes," which is raising money to "support and thank the everyday heroes of this pandemic and also those who continue to take care of each other," according to a statement on its website.

"Homers For Heroes basically brings people to light that are absolutely going above and beyond their call of duty," he said. "For me, I have been blessed with an opportunity and a huge platform and I realized that over the course of the last year, I have a voice."

"What I want to do is help people that are helping others and that are kind of in the shadows," the Tampa native said.

"This pandemic knows no race, no boundary. This is affecting everybody globally," Alonso added. "Right now, there are so many people that are going above and beyond. There are too many stories out there to tell in a day. So, what we want to do is be a platform to help tell and share those untold stories and bring those people to light because those people should be recognized."