Melania Trump shares Christmas 'magic,' message of 'hope and compassion' at foster care holiday celebration

Former first lady Melania Trump and former President Trump shared Christmas cheer with foster care families in Palm Beach, Florida, Sunday, inviting them to join in on some of the Trump family’s favorite holiday traditions.

"I’m happy to share in the festivities with the foster care community at this very special time of year," Mrs. Trump told Fox News Digital. "My dream is that when Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus talk to a child at our event, those wonderful words, together with the activities and fun of the day, create beautiful lifelong memories."

As a part of the first lady’s "Be Best" and "Fostering the Future" initiatives, which raise public awareness for children’s well-being and youth communities, the Trumps welcomed nearly 100 foster kids to the Trump International Golf Club to decorate gingerbread cookies, hand paint ornaments, get their faces painted, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus and listen to a storytime reading with author of the popular children’s Christmas book series "Oliver the Ornament," Todd Zimmerman.

Children of all ages - from toddlers to tweens - jumped with joy in the gingerbread bounce houses and smiled with glee when telling Santa their Christmas wishes. They were accompanied by their parents and local leaders from Place of Hope, 4 Kids, YMCA and the American Association of Caregiving Youth.

"Since leaving the White House and returning to the private sector, my resolve to promote the well-being of children and strengthen the foster care community has not wavered," Mrs. Trump said. "I’m pleased that two young adults received full college scholarships and started school this semester because of ‘Fostering the Future,’ and I look forward to all they accomplish."

"The Trump family has always supported those most vulnerable in our community," Boca West Children’s Foundation Executive Director Pamela Weinroth also told Fox News Digital. "Today’s Christmas brunch offers the children very special memories that will carry them through the holidays and hope for a brighter tomorrow."

Zimmerman donated two books per child to take home as presents, and spent much of Sunday’s celebration telling the tales of what happens when ornaments come to life.

"It's so rewarding hearing, seeing the children gather around and hearing the message, and then having a conversation with them afterwards. We always ask, 'What did you hear in the story that was kind?' And, 'Which is your favorite ornament?'" Zimmerman told Fox News Digital. "And they are so engaged in the story. It's wonderful to see their eyes light up."

Zimmerman’s books aim to spread one central message for Christmases past, present and future: kindness.

"It's the message of kindness. If we could all just find a little bit more kindness in everyone, and find what we agree upon instead of what we disagree upon, I think we would be in a much, much better place," Zimmerman added.

Mrs. Trump also expressed that she cherished Christmas as a child, often revering the holiday magic with her family.

"Our warm home was filled with the aroma of my mother’s freshly baked cookies as I helped decorate the tree with lovely decorations we had collected over the years," Mrs. Trump recalled. "During Christmas, my mother’s artistic attention to detail shined, adding joy and love to every aspect of the celebration, from the elegant gift-wrapping to the exciting storytelling and beyond. Later, we would make our way into town, meet Santa, and enjoy the Christmas spirit."

While this was the first event of its kind, according to organizers, it is not the first time Mrs. Trump has launched a "Santa-mental" holiday initiative benefiting foster families. Earlier this year, she rolled out a line of limited-edition handcrafted Christmas ornaments along with corresponding animated non-fungible tokens, in which a portion of proceeds go towards scholarships for foster children.

"Fans of design, fashion, art, and memorabilia may find a wide variety of pieces to collect on my two Web3 marketplaces, MelaniaTrump.com and USAmemorabilia.com. Currently, a limited-edition collection of physical Christmas ornaments and related digital art is available on both blockchain platforms," Mrs. Trump said. "To date, we have featured items honoring our country’s parks, military, and, of course, President Trump’s time in office."

As many Americans start giving their "mistle-toasts" to this Christmas and the New Year ahead, Mrs. Trump shared her family’s heartfelt holiday message for 2022.

"This year’s Christmas season should inspire hope and compassion for all," the First Lady said. "I wish that as the holiday and new year approach, people in our wonderful country and around the world will be blessed with security, peace, and love, as well as a dedication to helping one another and giving back."