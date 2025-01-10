Mel Gibson tears into Cali leaders 'asleep on the job' amid wildfires: 'Something they have to live with'

Actor Mel Gibson joined a host of Hollywood celebrities calling out the Golden State's leadership during deadly wildfires this week.

Since the fires broke out on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County officials have faced backlash from celebrities over their lack of preparation and response to the crisis as the flames continue to wreak havoc on the area.

The wildfires have left at least 10 dead and more than 10,000 homes and businesses destroyed.

"One always suspects that this might happen. One thinks that the resources and the capabilities of the men and women will be on standby, that they'll be able to cope with any situation that comes up, but apparently some people were asleep on the job, mainly our leaders there," Gibson said Friday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"But, you know, that's something they have to live with — but that's something that the community has to live with, and it's really sad."

Gibson was one of many residents whose home was scorched by the catastrophic wildfires.

"It's tragic. It makes you really sad," he told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

"I count my blessings no matter what," Gibson continued. "These are things, and they may or may not be replaceable, but they're only things, and we're still here."

As Southern California begins a long road to recovery, Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass are facing criticism over their management in the months leading up to the disaster, including fire department funding and water supply.

Gibson told Newsom to "spend less on hair gel," noting he is "not a big admirer" of either executives' leadership.

"California has a lot of problems that sort of baffle the mind as far as why they do things, and then in the events like this, you sort of look, well — is it on purpose? Which, it's an insane thing to think, but one begins to ponder whether or not there is a purpose in mind."