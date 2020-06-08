Meghan McCain: 'President Bone Spurs' has been 'neutered' during George Floyd unrest

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain criticized President Trump's response to the ongoing unrest, suggesting that he appeared to be "neutered" rather than providing strong leadership during the protests surrounding George Floyd's death.

"So, I have been really sort of grossly fascinated by how neutered President Trump and his administration have been by this extreme crisis. He hasn’t given an interview, or an address to the nation," she said.

"All he has done, as you pointed out, Whoopi," she told co-host Whoopi Goldberg, "was cross the street and hold up a Bible quite awkwardly which might work for some people in his base, but it’s certainly not working for the vast majority of our population."

Her comments came as polling showed President Trump losing ground in his race against the presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. Both sides of the ideological spectrum have criticized Trump for his response, although prominent figures have backed the idea that he should use the military to suppress violence.

Last week, Trump threatened to use the military in cities where he thought law enforcement wasn't doing enough to quell unrest. On Monday, he held up a Bible while smiling in front of a D.C. church that had been burned during protests the prior night.

Goldberg joked that she was surprised the Bible didn't burn when he held it up for a photo.

"This year has seen the lowest crime numbers in our Country’s recorded history, and now the Radical Left Democrats want to Defund and Abandon our Police," Trump tweeted Monday. "Sorry, I want LAW & ORDER!"

McCain added that while Trump's "law and order" message was generally effective for politicians, Trump continued to look weak.

"If there’s anything we have seen for the past 13 days, it’s that this is a moment in which President Trump has always prided himself and shown himself to be this big, bad tough guy. All I see is president bone spurs who seems like, quite scared of the crisis that’s coming out in front of him, and it has been horrifying, because our nation really needs leadership right now, and equally politically fascinating," she said.