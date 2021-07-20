Meghan McCain slams 'factually inaccurate' narrative that Republicans are driving low vaccination numbers

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain on Tuesday slammed the "factually inaccurate" narrative that Republicans are the main drivers behind low coronavirus vaccination rates across the country.

During a discussion with her co-hosts about vaccinations and recommendations for children to wear masks in schools, McCain ripped into the Biden administration for placing blame on Republicans as the reason it failed to meet its vaccination goal, while citing statistics showing high levels of vaccine hesitancy among traditionally non-Republican demographics.

"I think that we’re all playing whack-a-mole right now in trying to figure out where we’re at and what’s going on. There’s different news coming out of different countries about mask mandates being put in place. I don’t think it’s too far off to think that possibly in like a few months that we could even go back to lockdowns if something like this happens," McCain told co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who asked if she was worried about new recommendations concerning children wearing masks in schools.

"Look, I’m really angry because I did every single thing that everyone asked me to do: wear a mask, get vaccinated," McCain added. "When we’re talking about statistics about people who aren't getting unvaccinated, I think there is this narrative coming out of the White House that it’s just Republicans, which is just factually inaccurate."

McCain cited official statistics from the state of New York that showed one-third of its hospital workers had still not been vaccinated, expressing astonishment at the number.

"So if you’re a hospital worker in New York, one of the most liberal states in the country, and you’re not listening to science but you've gone into a field of science, what is not being processed here? What narrative is not going down to you because, I’m sorry, hospital workers should not be able to work in hospitals around immunocompromised people if you’re not vaccinated," McCain said.

She went on to cite other statistics from the CDC that showed Blacks and Hispanics taking coronavirus vaccines at lower rates compared to the percentage of cases and deaths each demographic made up. The numbers McCain cited specifically related to California and Washington, D.C., two heavily Democratic regions with large minority populations.

"So there are a lot of demographics that are still vaccine hesitant. I don’t understand. Conservatives, Hispanic people, Black people, hospital workers … What is going on? Why are so many people in so many different places still unvaccinated and still vaccine hesitant?" she asked.

"It’s not just Republicans that are causing this problem. And, yes, some Republicans are, but when you see people like Sean Hannity going on TV last night, doing what he can to say I believe in science and I’m vaccinated, like there are those of us that are trying," McCain added. "I’m sorry, Dr. Fauci, but if you can’t get your hospital workers in New York in line, how are we supposed to do it in any other demographic in the country?"