Meghan McCain roasts Anthony Fauci: 'He clearly wanted to be a Kardashian' as well as a scientist

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain roasted Dr. Anthony Fauci Friday over claims his recently revealed emails from 2020 showed he was uncomfortable with his newfound celebrity status.

McCain slammed what appeared to be a double standard between how Fauci claimed he felt about being in the spotlight amid the coronavirus pandemic, and the actions he took in contrast to someone looking to avoid attention.

"First of all, just to pivot off what Sara said, I don’t think people that are uncomfortable with celebrity, and don't want to be celebrities, pose on the cover of InStyle magazine, in fashion spreads and on the cover of People magazine," McCain said, responding to co-host Sara Haines' claim that Fauci "wasn't comfortable" with the celebrity part of the fight against the pandemic.

"I'm sorry but if he just wanted to be a scientist, part of the criticism of him going forward was that he clearly wanted to be a Kardashian as well," she continued, before criticizing Fauci's earlier dismissal of the lab-leak theory for the coronavirus' origins.

Following the Tuesday release of his email, some media outlets also suggested Fauci was not a fan of the attention he gained as the nation fixated on the pandemic.

In multiple emails to a colleague Fauci said things like: "Hopefully, this all stops soon," and, "It is not at all pleasant, that is for sure," according to The Washington Post.

