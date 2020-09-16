Kushner cancels interview with MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell after saying Abraham Accords is 'not Middle East peace'

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner canceled his interview with MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell as he continues to tout the historic peace agreement between Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Bahrain.

Kushner has been hitting the media circuit following the signing of the Abraham Accords as he has been largely credited for leading Middle East peace talks on behalf of the Trump administration.

However, Mitchell told her viewers on Wednesday that despite scheduling his interview on her show days prior, Kushner canceled just hours before he was set to appear on-air.

NBC'S ANDREA MITCHELL SAYS ISRAEL-UAE-BAHRAIN AGREEMENT 'IS NOT MIDDLE EAST PEACE'

“We had planned to have White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on our program today, an appearance that had been booked for several days and widely promoted,” Mitchell began. “This morning, the White House informed us that Mr. Kushner’s schedule has been reshuffled and he had to cancel. That is unfortunate. I had of course been planning to ask him about the significant, historic White House breakthrough between Israel and two Arab nations that he helped broker.”

The NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent later suggested, though stopping short of an accusation, that Kushner canceling his interview may have been linked to the ABC News town hall President Trump participated in on Tuesday evening.

However, the canceled interview also followed Mitchell's reporting of the Abraham Accords on "NBC Nightly News" that seemed to downplay the foreign policy achievement.

JARED KUSHNER FIRES BACK AT WOLF BLITZER FOR SOUNDING COVID-19 ALARM: CNN WASN'T 'THAT WORRIED' ABOUT BLM PROTESTS

"With pomp and circumstance, the president is heralding the first Arab nations to recognize Israel since 1994," Mitchell reported. "Both countries have quietly dealt with Israel for years, sharing intelligence against Iran, a common enemy."

She continued, "But today's agreements open the doors for trade, travel, and tourism. But it is not Middle East peace."

She went on to describe how Palestinians were "abandoned by their Arab neighbors" and how they were left "powerless to do anything except protest."

Mitchell called Trump and Netanyahu, who she referred to as "two embattled political leaders" as the "big winners" from the agreement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"And the president can portray himself as a peacemaker, he says worthy of a Nobel Prize, 49 days before the election," Mitchell concluded her report.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.