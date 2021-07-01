Meghan McCain pans leaker on Kamala Harris' staff: 'Running to Politico like a little b**ch'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain flamed the anonymous leaker responsible for claims of internal tensions amongst Vice President Kamala Harris' staff, which were originally reported by Politico on Wednesday.

According to the Politico article, the source claimed the environment in Harris' office was "abusive," and that "people often feel mistreated."

"It’s not a place where people feel supported but a place where people feel treated like s---," they added.

During a Thursday discussion about the leaks, McCain said politics was "not for the weak of heart," and criticized the anonymous source for not taking internal problems directly to someone within the team.

"Politics is not for the weak of heart. Working for the Vice President of the United States of America is not for the weak of heart," McCain said after paraphrasing a quote from Symone Sanders, Harris' chief spokesperson, saying staff members should come talk to them instead of leaking to the press "like a baby."

"Whoever is running to Politico like a little b**ch because they have a problem is just doing themselves a disservice, and ultimately, I don’t understand staff who don't protect their principal. It's in your best interest for her to look good," McCain added, before arguing if Harris were a man then the situation wouldn't be talked about in the same way.

"I hate leaking. I hate this kind of thing in politics or out of politics, and, again, I think Symone is right. If you have a problem, go talk to Symone and go talk to Vice President Harris," McCain said.

Her remarks came the same day she announced she would be leaving "The View" at the end of the month.