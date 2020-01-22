Meghan McCain hits Hillary Clinton for her Bernie Sanders jab: 'It's stupid and it's juvenile'

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain slammed Hillary Clinton over her recent jabs toward her former 2016 rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., calling them "stupid" and "juvenile."

Promoting a four-part Hulu documentary series about her life and career, Clinton's recent interview with The Hollywood Reported revealed remarks that she had made taking aim at the Vermont senator.

"He was in Congress for years," Clinton says in an excerpt from the documentary. "He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it."

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if that statement still holds, Clinton had said: "Yes, it does."

On Wednesday, McCain expressed sympathy toward Clinton for being attacked by "Bernie Bros" on social media but took issue with her "nobody likes him" remark.

"I think the timing is bad and I think the language is bad," McCain told her daytime TV colleagues. "It does sound like, 'Nobody likes you.' I mean, as someone who knows what it feels like to have someone say 'nobody likes you' in the press, it's stupid and it's juvenile. And I do think she has much more ammo in her back pocket to use against him."

On Tuesday night, Clinton appeared to walk back her criticisms of Sanders after she received backlash for suggesting she wouldn't support his candidacy if he were to win the Democratic nomination this year.

"I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!" Clinton had tweeted. "But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee."