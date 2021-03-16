Meghan McCain to Gavin Newsom: 'I'd much rather live in Florida than California right now'

Conservative "The View" host Meghan McCain dressed down California Gov. Gavin Newsom's handling of the coronavirus pandemic in his state Tuesday, telling him "I'd much rather live in Florida than California right now."

"News outlets like the AP have pointed out Florida and California have virtually identical case rates even though California had strict rules and Florida essentially has been wide open," McCain said.

"Florida also has a booming economy, a booming real estate market, and much lower unemployment rate than California, 4.8 percent compared to 9 percent. I also have to point out California has the lowest percentage of kids in schools and the seventh-worst mortality rate. I'd much rather live in Florida than California right now. How do you explain that?"

Newsom said Florida and California were "very different in every way" and blamed some of the case numbers in his state on population density, noting Los Angeles' far-greater population concentration than Miami, part of the largest metropolitan area in Florida.

"I'm not here to critique other states, quite the contrary, save one, and that was Texas, that notably, I think, made a terrible reckless mistake on setting down the gauntlet on removing masks, not implementing strategies to enforce and be more aggressive on mask-wearing, and at the same time, I think what we've done is save lives," he said.

Led by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has stayed open throughout much of the pandemic, drawing fierce media criticism initially. However, recent reports have re-examined why the state has seen relatively similar numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths compared to blue states that aggressively locked down like New York and California,

Later in his interview, McCain hit Newsom for the exodus of businesses and people from California.

"Friends of mine in California really hate living there and are really leaving in big numbers for a lot of different reasons, including a homelessness problem. What is it about your policies that are causing so many people to flee your state?" she asked.

Newsom boasted about California's venture capital, saying he remained confident in the state's future and that it would "come roaring back."

"I assure you, when I talk to you in six months, we're going to be in a very different place," he said.

Newsom also discussed the growing recall effort against him and the scandals surrounding New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D., during the wide-ranging interview.