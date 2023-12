Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

NBC's "Meet the Press" featured a transgender woman among a panel billed as solely female Michigan voters on Sunday.

Host Kristen Welker teased the segment about Macomb County, where the show spoke to a "group of women who supported Mr. Biden in the last election."

The female panel featured one voter, Ashley Mitsch, who said that being trans made voting for Republicans feel like a "death sentence," in a clip flagged by conservative media watchdog NewsBusters.

"When it comes to Democrats," Mitsch said, "I just don't really see anyone who feels like they will really be a strong pick who is running."

When asked again about voting for Biden, Mitsch indicated planning to "very reluctantly" vote for the 81-year-old president.

In general, the panel was not excited about their choices for president, with only three people indicating with raised hands they were clearly decided in their vote.

Welker said there were "startling warning signs" for Biden from the Democratic voters in Michigan, a critical swing state that Biden narrowly won in 2020 after former President Trump won it in 2016. Winning Michigan will be critical to the White House campaign again next year.

Another voter, Shelley Whitehead, said there was "no way" she would vote Republican and she would "reluctantly" vote for Biden again.

"I really don’t agree with his dealings with the Middle East right now," Whitehead explained. "Also, his age." A Fox News poll released on Sunday found that 54% of the Democratic Party want someone else as the party's nominee.

"I can’t support anyone who has a hand in any supporting of genocide. Even though it doesn't personally affect me, it does," she said.

When asked about the state of the U.S. economy, Whitehead said she didn't feel "great" about it, noting she was shocked by the price of cars.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., has repeatedly warned the Democratic Party that Biden is in a dangerous position in Michigan.

"I feel the same way I did in 2015 and 2016," Dingell told The Washington Post in an interview, adding that the "country is angry."

Dingell warned Democrats last week that Biden’s re-election prospects are slipping there, also telling CNN she is not surprised about polls showing Biden’s unpopularity with Democratic voters there.

CNN released a poll last week that found Trump leading Biden in Michigan by a whopping 10%, receiving 50% support over only 40% who said they would vote for Biden. About 64% of registered voters in the state said they do not approve of Biden's handling of the presidency.

