Media turning on Biden for failing to 'paper over' gap between Dem elites and average voters: Newsweek editor

President Biden's allies in the media are turning on him after he failed the one thing they relied on him to achieve, Newsweek deputy opinion editor Batya Ungar-Sargon said Tuesday.

"He failed at the one thing they really needed him to do, which was to sustain the fiction that the big divide in America is political, when…the real divide is about class and on a host of issues from COVID to crime, to inflation, [and] to the role the U.S. should be playing in the war in Ukraine," Ungar-Sargon told Tucker Carlson.

The liberal media offered Biden favorable coverage with the impression that he would help them "paper over" the gap between the average working and middle-class Americans and the Democrat elites and their counterparts in the press, she explained.

"Your working-class and middle-class Americans who are Republicans and Democrats, they just aren’t divided on these issues," Ungar-Sargon said. "They’re divided from the elites who claim to represent them, but there’s that yawning gulf between the liberal media, the elites in the Democratic Party and where average Americans on both parties are at. I think they thought President Biden would help them paper over that gap when what’s happened, is, he'd come to embody it. So they’re distancing themselves from him to hide from their own failures."

Ungar-Sargon said Biden's position on Ukraine has taken the biggest hit from the media because it threatens their "elite point of view."

"The liberal elites in the media and Democrats have gotten a lot of power from consolidating around the class that they share," she said.

"One area where the president is sort of representing where Americans are at, which is on Ukraine, he’s really walked a fine line, I think, towards supporting the Ukrainians the way Americans want him to, but not escalating in the way that Americans really don’t want him to. And on that, the media beats him up the worst, because he’s threatening that elite point of view."



