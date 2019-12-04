Media outlets mum on Bloomberg News' policy to investigate Trump, not Democrats, study shows

Bloomberg News’ controversial decision to investigate President Trump, but not his political opponents, has been largely ignored by the mainstream media, according to a new study.

Bloomberg News announced last week that it wouldn’t investigate its namesake owner, Mike Bloomberg, while he runs for president, or any other Democratic presidential candidate for that matter, but would continue to investigate President Trump.

Media Research Center director of media analysis Tim Graham monitored ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS since Bloomberg officially announced his candidacy on Nov. 24 through Tuesday afternoon and reported they had “failed to utter a single word – positive or negative or neutral – on their major morning or evening or Sunday interview shows” regarding Bloomberg’s policy.

EX-BLOOMBERG NEWS EDITOR SLAMS OUTLET’S POLICY NOT TO INVESTIGATE MIKE BLOOMBERG, OTHER DEM CANDIDATES

The decision to avoid investigating 2020 Democratic presidential candidates sparked backlash and confusion, including former Bloomberg Washington, D.C. bureau chief Megan Murphy, who slammed the initiative in a series of scathing tweets.

Bloomberg News’ new policy prompted Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale to announce on Monday that Bloomberg reporters would no longer receive credentials to rallies or campaign events because ‘they have declared their bias openly.”

Graham wrote that ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS didn’t even find time to mention Trump’s campaign decision, either.

TRUMP CAMPAIGN BANS BLOOMBERG NEWS FROM EVENTS OVER ‘TROUBLING AND WRONG’ DECISION

“Perhaps to maintain a perfect blackout,” Graham wrote.

ABC’s “World News Tonight,” Good Morning America,” “This Week,” NBC’s “Nightly News,” “Today,” “Meet the Press,” CBS’ “Evening News,” “CBS This Morning,” “Face the Nation” and “PBS NewsHour” all failed to mention Bloomberg News’ decision or the Trump campaign’s reaction, according to Graham.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Bloomberg’s entrance to the race came only 10 weeks before primary voting begins and was considered an unorthodox move that reflects anxiety within the Democratic Party about the strength of its current candidates. As a centrist with deep ties to Wall Street, Bloomberg is expected to struggle among the party’s energized progressive base.

Bloomberg returned to the Democratic party last year after switching his affiliation to Republican in 2001 to run for mayor of New York City, where he served three terms.