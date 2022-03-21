MSNBC, Washington Post reporters hit Marsha Blackburn for quoting Judge Jackson on 'hidden agendas'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A slew of reporters took offense at the opening statement of Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Monday, on day one of the confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court bench.



Journalists took to Twitter to complain about one particular comment Blackburn made to the judge. However, they omitted a key portion of the senator’s statement.



After laying out her concerns about Jackson’s previous comments on education, praising the 1619 Project and critical race theory, Blackburn said the following:



"You once wrote that every judge has "Personal, hidden agendas" that influence how they decide cases. I can only wonder what your hidden agenda is?"

BIDEN SUPREME COURT NOMINEE JACKSON PRAISED NYT'S 1619 PROJECT DURING MLK DAY SPEECH

Blackburn was quoting from Judge Jackson's 1992 undergraduate thesis entitled, ''The Hand of Oppression": Plea Bargaining Processes and the Coercion of Criminal Defendants." The chapter entitled "Hidden Agenda, Examining Intent" argues court officials have personal motivations or "hidden agendas" regarding plea bargains.

The Tennessee senator continued to grill the Supreme Court nominee, raising Republican objections to her record.



"Is it to let child predators back to the streets?" the senator asked. "Is it to restrict parental rights and expand government into our schools and private family decisions? Is it to support the radical left's attempt to pack the Supreme Court? You have praised the 1619 Project and have made clear that you believe judges must consider critical race theory when deciding criminal defendants. Is it your personal agenda to incorporate critical race area into our legal system? These are answers that the American people need to know. We are going to look at past statements, decisions, and seek clarification from this committee before we make our decision."



But reporters and media commentators took to social media to complain about Blackburn asking for the Supreme Court nominee’s "hidden agenda."

SUPREME COURT NOMINEE KETANJI BROWN JACKSON: 10 THINGS YOU MAY NOT KNOW



CNN reporter Manu Raju wrote, "Judge Jackson listens on as Marsha Blackburn questions whether the Supreme Court nominee has a "hidden agenda."

Frequent MSNBC commentator Elie Mystal wrote, "Blackburn wonders what Jackson's "hidden" agenda is and suggests that it could be to let criminals and pedophiles back onto the streets."

MSNBC weekend host and NBC News legal contributor Katie Phang wrote, "Personal hidden agenda"?! I feel for KBJ to have to suffer through such idiocy."

Eugene Scott, national politics reporter for The Washington Post, also took issue.



Jennifer Bendery, Senior Politics Reporter for the Huffington Post, griped, "Blackburn now going on a rant about a bunch of issues, including ‘so-called white privilege,’ child porn, judicial activism, the 1619 Project, critical race theory and whatever Jackson's "hidden agenda" is.

Roll Call's Jim Saksa also suggested Blackburn was being disrespectful.

The Atlantic’s Molly Jong-Fast put it bluntly, writing the profanity, "FFS."

"You can always count on the mainstream media to target and harass the only female conservative in the room – it appears that’s their full time job," an aide for the senator told Fox News Digital.



