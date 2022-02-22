Kayleigh McEnany: No greater supporter of Democrats than Vladimir Putin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany ripped President Biden for his handling of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, arguing Vladimir Putin is the Democratic Party's biggest "supporter" after the White House admitted the Kremlin has invaded. McEnany continued by highlighting Biden's foreign policy failures, citing two closed embassies since he took office.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: The real truth here is this, that there is no greater supporter of the Democrat Party than Vladimir Putin because he got Crimea on Obama's watch, and now he's getting exactly what he wants on Joe Biden's watch as his minions go out onto the airwaves, refuse to call it an invasion, and took nearly a day, his adviser was twisting in the wind as CNN was trying to get him to utter the word invasion, and then reporting that this action may not alone merit the type of severe sanctions that Biden's been warning about that should have been in place before all of this. The bottom line is this: two embassies evacuated in one year of Biden. Two countries gone essentially in one year of Biden. That is all you need to know.

