Kayleigh McEnany: Slain Chicago cop ‘did a heck of a lot more’ for America than Cori Bush

Fox News' "Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that the slain Chicago cop Ella French "did a heck of a lot more" for America than Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who's made headlines for her continued calls to defund the police.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Her [Ella French's) brother saying that she had a big heart, she’s always been a person of integrity, she is someone who did the right thing when no one was looking — she deserves to be here now. It’s not ‘defund our police,’ it is ‘support our police,’ because I can tell you, what Ella French has done for this country, she put her life on the line, took to the streets every day, trying to protect those 86 individuals [in Chicago] who got shot this weekend.

...

What she’s done for this country is a whole heck of a lot more than what Cori Bush has done, surrounded by tens of thousands of dollars in armed security guards calling to defund the police; and the communities that suffer are the very community she professes to try to help… She is not helping them one iota.

