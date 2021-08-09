Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany: Slain Chicago cop ‘did a heck of a lot more’ for America than Cori Bush

Chicago police salute Ella French, officer killed in line of duty over the weekend

Fox News ‘Outnumbered’ on Chicago police mourning loss of officer Ella French.

Fox News' "Outnumbered" host Kayleigh McEnany said on Monday that the slain Chicago cop Ella French "did a heck of a lot more" for America than Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri, who's made headlines for her continued calls to defund the police.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY:  Her [Ella French's) brother saying that she had a big heart, she’s always been a person of integrity, she is someone who did the right thing when no one was looking — she deserves to be here now. It’s not ‘defund our police,’ it is ‘support our police,’ because I can tell you, what Ella French has done for this country, she put her life on the line, took to the streets every day, trying to protect those 86 individuals [in Chicago] who got shot this weekend. 

What she’s done for this country is a whole heck of a lot more than what Cori Bush has done, surrounded by tens of thousands of dollars in armed security guards calling to defund the police; and the communities that suffer are the very community she professes to try to help… She is not helping them one iota.

