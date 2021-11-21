McEnany shares how faith guided her through politics: God puts certain desires in our hearts for a reason

"Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt sat down with Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on a new episode of Fox Nation’s "Ainsley’s Bible Study."

McEnany shared how her faith guided her through her personal and political career, ultimately leading her to the White House.

McEnany was appointed Former President Donald Trump's press secretary in April 2020 at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now a co-host on Fox News' ‘Outnumbered,’ the former political official opened up about the emotions she felt before taking the podium for the first time.

"On a spiritual level, I was a mess," she said. "All of a sudden when I took the podium, all those tears, all the fear, it had melted away and I had this total and complete serenity that I know was only made possible because of Christ and because of Christians across the country praying for me and the entire administration."

McEnany told Earhardt that she initiated a new tradition with her team before press briefings to pray that helped overcome the "good and evil battling each other."

In the episode, McEnany reflected on one of the hardest times "in the country and the White House." She cited the murder of George Floyd and the resultant political division throughout the nation as her biggest challenge to navigate.

"I think if two sides respectively can realize we’re not on a side and just recognize hurt and injustice when we see it, it would go a long way."

She shared with Earhardt a passage that reminded her to focus on God during these challenges.

For where two or three gather in my name, I am there with them: Matthew 18:20





During the episode, McEnany referenced stories from her new book, "For Such a Time as This: My Faith Journey Through the White House and Beyond."

McEnany told Earhardt the inspiration behind the title of her book was her father's suggestion that she was "made for such a time as this" when she was offered the job as press secretary. The quote is a reference to Queen Esther's story in the bible. She said the main takeaway of the book is that the message can be a sign for everyone if they "just ask God to show it to you."

