McEnany on 'Outnumbered': A 'political earthquake' could be coming in California

Kayleigh McEnany predicted California could experience a "political earthquake" as San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin faces a recall vote Tuesday with three polls showing she faces an uphill battle. The ‘Outnumbered’ co-host noted Monday that Los Angeles DA George Gascon faces a similar challenge as his recall petition reached 500,000 signatures.

LA COUNTY DA GASCON SAYS RECALL DRIVEN BY RACE-BASED ‘FEAR-MONGERING’ ABOUT PUBLIC SAFETY

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: We are on the precipice of the biggest political earthquake since what we saw in Virginia, possibly tomorrow. Tomorrow's the recall vote for San Francisco's DA Chesa Boudin. And as The Washington Post said, this is an uphill battle for Chesa Boudin. San Francisco Chronicle says this has national implications. If this D.A. is voted out, just like Gascon who has 500,000 signatures for his recall petition. If tomorrow that happens, this is an enormous deal. And it looks like uphill battle. Three polls, one says 68% want to recall, 57%, and then the only one that shows 48%, just under a majority, is the one commissioned by the recall team. So that's internal polling, we will see. But a political earthquake could happen tomorrow. That's the answer.

