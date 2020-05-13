McEnany condemns Flynn investigation as 'a huge injustice' to Trump administration, American people

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Wednesday that the investigation into retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was not just an "injustice" to President Trump and his former national security adviser, but also to the American people.

"On January 4 [2017], they were about to close a case into Michael Flynn, a case that should have never existed because there was no collusion," McEnany said. "We now have several Obama administration officials on record saying that. They are about to close it, and then this Oval Office discussion takes place with President Obama.

LIST OF OFFICIALS WHO SOUGHT TO 'UNMASK' FLYNN RELEASED

"The [Deputy Attorney General] Sally Yates learns from the president of the United States about this conversation [between Flynn and Russian envoy Sergey Kislyak] and runs back to the Department of Justice in a panic, not knowing how the president of the United States even knows about this conversation," she added.

"There are very real, very serious questions here," the press secretary concluded. "This was a huge injustice, not just to President Trump and his administration, but to the American people. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A list of top Obama administration officials who requested the "unmasking" of Flynn's name in intelligence reports during the transition period was declassified in recent days by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell and then sent to Sens. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., who made the documents public earlier Thursday.

The roster features top-ranking figures including then-Vice President Joe Biden -- a detail already being raised by the Trump campaign in the bare-knuckle 2020 presidential race where Biden is now the Democrats' presumptive nominee.

The list also includes then-FBI Director James Comey, then-CIA Director John Brennan, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and then-White House chief of staff Denis McDonough.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and David Spunt contributed to this report.