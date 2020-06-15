McEnany rips media for showing 'how much they have Trump Derangement Syndrome' by criticizing Tulsa rally

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany told "Hannity" Monday that the mainstream media had exposed their collective case of "Trump Derangement Syndrome" by criticizing President Trump's upcoming rally while excusing large street protests.

NBC NEWS CALLED OUT OVER TWEETS ABOUT TRUMP'S TULSA EVENT, 'PACKED' BROOKLYN RALLY

McEnany singled out NBC News for tweeting a story Sunday about a "rally for black trans[gender] lives" that saw hundreds pack the streets around the Brooklyn Museum in New York City. Approximately an hour later, the network tweeted a story about Saturday's Trump rally in which the headline emphasized health experts warning the gathering was "extraordinarily dangerous."

"CBS had a rendition of the same tweets," the press secretary said, "and this is so inherently contradictory.

"This is how much they have Trump Derangement Syndrome. They see a million people registering for [tickets to] a rally, so they are so contradictory, praising the crowd of protesters [while] criticizing the million people who signed up for a Trump rally.

"We saw this with the churches, when the president ... opened the churches, socially distanced, they criticized that but in the same breath laud the protests a week later," she went on. "It is so wrong, the people see directly through this, and it is all because President Trump is succeeding."

The Tulsa rally was initially scheduled for Friday, but was pushed back a day in deference to the "Juneteenth" holiday, which marks the date in 1865 that President Abraham Lincoln's order freeing American slaves reached Galveston, Texas.