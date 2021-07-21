McEnany encourages people to get COVID vaccine: It reduces your risk of transmitting the virus

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany discussed why she got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying she trusted the vaccine development process and its effectiveness in the prevention of getting and transmitting the virus.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Like Congressman Steve Scalise, I had COVID-19. Even though I was asymptomatic, I went and got the vaccine for a few reasons. Well first, let me say as I mentioned yesterday, I saw President Trump oversee this process. He appointed Dr. Stephen Hahn at the FDA, who approved this vaccine. He appointed Robert Redfield at the CDC. I got the vaccine because one, it could keep you from getting a variant. Number two, even if you get a variant, you're 95 percent less likely to be hospitalized. Our elderly, our most vulnerable … More important than any of that is it reduces your risk of transmitting the virus; so if you have a grandmother or a grandfather or a parent, do it for them, if not for yourself, even if you're a young person.