McEnany encourages people to get COVID vaccine: It reduces your risk of transmitting the virus

'If you have a grandmother or a grandfather or a parent, do it for them'

Fox News Staff
Kayleigh McEnany on why she got the COVID-19 vaccine Video

Kayleigh McEnany on why she got the COVID-19 vaccine

'Outnumbered' co-host Kayleigh McEnany says she got the vaccine to reduce the chance of contracting a COVID variant, being hospitalized and spreading it to others.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany discussed why she got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, saying she trusted the vaccine development process and its effectiveness in the prevention of getting and transmitting the virus.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Like Congressman Steve Scalise, I had COVID-19. Even though I was asymptomatic, I went and got the vaccine for a few reasons. Well first, let me say as I mentioned yesterday, I saw President Trump oversee this process. He appointed Dr. Stephen Hahn at the FDA, who approved this vaccine. He appointed Robert Redfield at the CDC. I got the vaccine because one, it could keep you from getting a variant. Number two, even if you get a variant, you're 95 percent less likely to be hospitalized. Our elderly, our most vulnerable … More important than any of that is it reduces your risk of transmitting the virus; so if you have a grandmother or a grandfather or a parent, do it for them, if not for yourself, even if you're a young person.

This article was written by Fox News staff.