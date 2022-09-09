McEnany says Dems doubling down on policies hurting 'forgotten' working class, 'putting a knife in that wound'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany criticized Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams for advocating for free college for undocumented migrants. McEnany argued Abrams' proposition doubles down on other moves from Democrats which are hurting working-class Americans and driving them away from the party.

EXCLUSIVE GEORGIA GOV. BRIAN KEMP SAYS NEW YORK TIMES STORY SHOWS TACEY ABRAMS LOSING SUPPORT OF HER BASE

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: You're a blue-collar worker. You hit the nail on the head. Imagine how you feel. Okay, let's say you didn't go to college, right? You're working a hard, blue-collar factory job, didn't go to college. And you're told you're going to pay your neighbors' kid's student loan debt, which is what the Biden administration has told you. Then you go to your seat of government. If you're a Georgia resident and your want-to-be governor has said, oh, and we want to help illegal immigrants go to college here and get this lavish in-state tuition deal. And then you look over to New York and these illegal migrants are staying in these big, fancy hotels. What does this say to the blue-collar worker, the forgotten man and woman in this country? We don't care about you. And you ask why there's been a big fleet of these Reagan Democrats who were Democrats who voted for Reagan Democrats who now have returned home to the Republican Party. It's because of things like this. And each time they do this, it's just putting a knife in that wound of the working class.

