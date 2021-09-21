Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

McEnany rips Biden officials for 'lie after lie' about border crisis: 'We all see these lies'

Biden pledged to get the situation 'under control' despite Mayorkas' claim that the border is closed.

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
McEnany blasts Biden admin for 'appalling lies' on border crisis Video

McEnany blasts Biden admin for 'appalling lies' on border crisis

Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany calls out President Biden, press secretary Jen Psaki and Secretary Mayorkas for 'lie after lie' on the situation at the border.

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany sounded off on the Biden administration for ‘lie after lie’ about the situation at the border, highlighting specific comments from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House press secretary Jen Psaki that made make "no sense." Despite Mayorkas' statement in Texas that the border is closed, the administration is being forced to acknowledge the crisis as thousands of migrants are waiting at the International Bridge into Del Rio

26 MAYORS DEMAND BIDEN MEETING OVER BORDER CRISIS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It's simply amazing. As [Biden's] saying this, what is happening on the Hill is Senator Hawley is grilling Mayorkas, who is testifying about his plan. Hawley said in private, ‘You told me you had a plan. When will this plan stop working?’ To which Mayorkas replied, ‘It is working.’ To have the audacity to say something like that – it's an outright lie. We've heard lie after lie. Just yesterday, Mayorkas said the border is not open. Oh, wait. But migrant crossings are at a 21-year high. There's no crisis, he says. 

But there were, over the weekend, 14,000  – that was the high number – folks under the bridge sitting in human excrement. That's half the population of Del Rio. I think that's defined as a crisis. And then the most appalling lie from Jen Psaki saying they don't intend to stay. Right. They traveled 1,900 miles to sit in human excrement and build tents, makeshift structures out of trash bags. That's what they did. That makes no sense. And we all see these lies.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

WH defends not asking migrants for proof of vaccination Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.