McEnany rips Biden officials for 'lie after lie' about border crisis: 'We all see these lies'

Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany sounded off on the Biden administration for ‘lie after lie’ about the situation at the border, highlighting specific comments from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and White House press secretary Jen Psaki that made make "no sense." Despite Mayorkas' statement in Texas that the border is closed, the administration is being forced to acknowledge the crisis as thousands of migrants are waiting at the International Bridge into Del Rio.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: It's simply amazing. As [Biden's] saying this, what is happening on the Hill is Senator Hawley is grilling Mayorkas, who is testifying about his plan. Hawley said in private, ‘You told me you had a plan. When will this plan stop working?’ To which Mayorkas replied, ‘It is working.’ To have the audacity to say something like that – it's an outright lie. We've heard lie after lie. Just yesterday, Mayorkas said the border is not open. Oh, wait. But migrant crossings are at a 21-year high. There's no crisis, he says.

But there were, over the weekend, 14,000 – that was the high number – folks under the bridge sitting in human excrement. That's half the population of Del Rio. I think that's defined as a crisis. And then the most appalling lie from Jen Psaki saying they don't intend to stay. Right. They traveled 1,900 miles to sit in human excrement and build tents, makeshift structures out of trash bags. That's what they did. That makes no sense. And we all see these lies.

