Rep. McCaul on 'Kilmeade Show': Biden border policy is part of Dems' long-term electoral strategy

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Tuesday that he believes open borders is the Democratic Party's long-term strategy to expand its voter base.

REP. MICHAEL MCCAUL: Elections do have consequences and this will be a major issue in the 2022 and 2024 elections. You've got so much fentanyl coming in and it could kill the American population seven times over. You know this, this is out of control. You know, in their recent reconciliation package, they grant amnesty for 10 million illegal migrants. I personally think Biden, as part of their long-term strategy to get as many illegals in the country that will then become, you know, legalized and then they'll vote for them for the Democratic Party.

The Democrats used to stand up for the working man, blue-collar guy. [The party] has completely, completely gone so far to the left, and now it's just completely no law and order. …. The Texas borders counties are going Republican now because they want security. They don't like socialism. They like energy. They don't want this Green New Deal nonsense. And they, you know, they like law and order down there, and they don't see any of that right now.

