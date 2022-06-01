Andy McCarthy on 'Kilmeade Show': ‘Crazy’ how judge conducted Michael Sussmann trial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor and former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy told "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Wednesday that it was "crazy" how U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper conducted the trial of Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, who was found not guilty of lying to the FBI. McCarthy said it was impossible for prosecutors to get a fair trial given the partisan leanings of the jurors.

ANDY MCCARTHY: This judge thought that he could simply tell the jury that neither Hillary Clinton nor Donald Trump was on trial and that that would somehow make all the political overtones in it go away so that it would be safe to see people who were unabashedly pro-Clinton Democrats and anti-Trump Democrats. And that's crazy. There was no way the government was going to get a fair trial under those circumstances. And I think the jurors' statement that, like, there's more important things going on in the world than this case. There's not a juror, unless you're sitting on a case that involves the crime of the century, you're always able to say that the case that you happen to be sitting on is not the most important thing going on in the world. That's not a reason not to apply the law to the facts.

