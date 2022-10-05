Mayra Flores: Hispanic voters are pro-God and pro-family and are 'walking away' from Democrats

Rep. Mayra Flores, R-Texas., said on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday the Democratic Party has "abandoned the Hispanic community," leading to more Latino voters expressing support for Republicans in her border district and across the United States.

Flores said the ongoing border crisis has shown that the Democrats are "a bunch of hypocrites."

"This is also an American problem. We need the Joe Biden administration to come and see the policies that they have put in place and what has caused this humanitarian crisis that we're going through here in South Texas," she told Ainsley Earhardt.

Democrats have lost significant ground to Republicans among Latino voters compared to previous election cycles, according to a new poll released less than six weeks before the midterm elections.

A survey of 1,000 Latino registered voters, conducted by NBC News and Telemundo, found that the majority – 54% – prefer Democrats to keep control of Congress as a result of the midterm elections in November. That’s down five percentage points since October 2020 and down a whopping 13 points since November 2018, according to the poll.

The poll also found that while 51% of Latino voters approve of President Biden’s overall job performance, only 42% approve of his handling of the border, and only 41% approve of his job on the economy.

Flores said these numbers show that the Democratic Party is not representing the values of Latino voters, who she described as "pro god, pro-family, all about hard work."

Flores said the left has taken Hispanics "for granted," and Biden's refusal to visit the border is an example of this by "abandoning" her South Texas community that has been directly affected by the border crisis.

"That is the reason why so many Hispanics are walking away from the Democrat Party. We want to be heard. We want them to be able to focus on us, on the American people."

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report