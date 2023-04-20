Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson doubles down against 'demonizing' youth for violent behavior

Chicago's mayor-elect Brandon Johnson continued to condemn the rhetoric about violent mobs of youths storming through downtown Chicago.

Violence and lawlessness in Chicago gained the spotlight in recent days after videos went viral showing mobs of teens destroying property and attacking bystanders in an incident dubbed the "teen takeover." One particular video showed a Chicago couple appearing to be randomly attacked by a mob while walking in the downtown area. The mob pushed the woman to the ground and switched focus to her boyfriend to beat him. They reportedly robbed the couple, stealing their shoes, phones, a pair of glasses, an Apple Watch and a hat.

The woman who was attacked claimed that police failed to help.

"They almost had to avoid the collision to get past us, but they just drove by the incident in the middle of the street," she said.

Johnson spoke on Wednesday, where he condemned the violence in the city but went on to also criticize the rhetoric about the youths.

"Don’t give people false choices. We get to do both you all," he said in a public speech. "It is well past due we put an end to this dynamic - Look, demonizing children is wrong. We have to keep them safe as well."

Johnson then compared the teen mobs’ violent behavior to childhood rambunctiousness.

"Have you ever taught middle school? I have. Have you ever raised young people? Do you understand the risk that young people take just because they're young? Do you know that home plate is at the bottom of my stairs? I found that out when my son was sliding down those stairs trying to score," he said. "They're young. Sometimes they make silly decisions! They do. So we have to make sure that we are investing to make sure that young people know that they are supported."

Earlier this week, Johnson made similar statements.

"In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city," Johnson stated. "However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities."

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk scorched the mayor-elect’s Wednesday speech, juxtaposing it with footage showing a mob causing chaos.

"The new mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson says ‘Look, all the targeting White people, the looting and the crime, the destruction of cars is just like kids playing in a home,'" Kirk said.

Outgoing Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot made headlines when she objected to how a reporter talked about the chaos in her city.

"I’m not going to use your language, which I think is wrong, to say it was ‘mayhem,'" she said.