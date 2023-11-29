Mayim Bialik calls out progressive feminists’ silence on Hamas rape, torture in Israel: ‘Where are you?’

"Jeopardy!" host Mayim Bialik spoke out on social media, calling out feminists for their silence on the rape and murder of women during Hamas' October 7 terror attacks in Israel.

"There has been an abhorrent and conspicuous absence of women’s organizations around the world unequivocally condemning the systematic rape and torture of women on October 7 by Hamas," Bialik wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 25. "Brutal gang rapes, sexual torture, and murder of fetuses happened- period. Where are the ‘BELIEVE THEM’ voices?"

"These crimes against women were in many cases documented by the terrorists themselves and broadcast for the world to see," she added. "Those of us who have fought for women’s rights and have sought to shout from the rooftops when women’s bodies are being used in war for the sadistic pleasure of perpetrators are astounded at how the world has been silent surrounding this."

"Progressive feminists of the world: where are you?" she asked.

The American actress and game show host is Jewish and is known for her feminist commentary. She called out the United Nations, specifically UN Women and the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, which took 50 days to express "alarm."

Women’s rights groups and officials in Israel have worked to document cases of rape and gender-based atrocities carried out by Hamas terrorists during their mass terror attack on Oct. 7., but they said they have been ignored by the United Nations when they shared evidence of their brutal behavior.

"We’ve sent letters and shared graphic documentation," Sarah Weiss Maudi, a senior diplomat and legal adviser in Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, told Fox News Digital. "Their silence is so deafening that it’s sickening."

"What I don’t understand is that we provided very graphic and descriptive evidence of rapes, including gang rapes and the remains of semen on young girls, it was not good enough for the U.N., " Weiss Maudi said. "Yet data provided by the Hamas Ministry of Health is accepted and quoted without any verification at all."

On the U.N. Women’s website, the only reference to Israel since the Oct. 7 massacre deals with the "devastating impact of the crisis in Gaza on women and girls," where Hamas’ Ministry of Health estimates that more than 11,200 people have been killed, of whom some 4,506 are said to be children and 3,027 women.

Bialik tweeted a link to a piece written by First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog in Newsweek, who she said has been trying to draw attention to this.

"In the 1990s, international agencies and legal experts finally began to see violence against women as a particular category of war crime," Herzog wrote. "Organizations like UN Women exist to protect women from such crimes, while Israeli experts and activists have been involved in these international efforts. Thus, our second shock: The inconceivable and unforgiveable silence of these organizations when faced with the rape and murder of Israeli women."

"It is not that condemnations of gender-based violence by Hamas have been weak or insufficient – there have been none at all," she added. "Statement after statement by organizations like UN Women, the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) have failed to condemn these crimes. They failed us, and all women, at this critical moment."

Bialik also tweeted a link to a piece written by Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg where she called on people to "denounce these rapes in every conversation, at every rally, and on signs held on every street corner. We must forget our conflicting politics and remember our common humanity."

The rape and murder of Israeli women was documented by Hamas, including in two short videos, shared by the terrorists themselves that emerged after October 7, showing groups of cheering Palestinian men, some armed, in the streets of Gaza crowding around half-naked and bloodied young Israeli women.

The Israeli police and the Civil Commission on October 7th Crimes by Hamas Against Women is working to compile a database of gender-based atrocities, stating they believe sexual violence during the terror attack was widespread, systematic and even endorsed by the Islamic fundamentalist group’s religious and spiritual leaders as permissible during war.

A spokesperson for UN Women said the organization "unequivocally condemns all forms of violence against women and girls, as well as any use of sexual violence as a weapon of war, which is a grave violation of human rights. It is never acceptable. International Humanitarian Law and Human Rights Law must be respected and upheld at all times," in a previous request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Ruth Marks Eglash contributed to this report.