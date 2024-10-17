Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Maxim makes an endorsement for the 2024 presidential election: 'You just lost zero fans'

Maxim's current editor-in-chief is Sardar Biglari of Biglari Holdings, based in the U.S.

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
close
Trump campaign previews Al Smith dinner remarks amid Harris’ absence: ‘Won’t be disappointed’ Video

Trump campaign previews Al Smith dinner remarks amid Harris’ absence: ‘Won’t be disappointed’

Trump campaign manager Chris LaCivita previewed the political tradition and what viewers can expect from former President Trump's remarks even though VP Kamala Harris won't attend.

Maxim magazine endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election in a post via X on Thursday.

The post, which currently has over 23,000 likes, writes "Maxim endorses Donald J. Trump for President."

The magazine has not yet released any more details behind its decision to endorse the former president.

TRUMP SAYS THREE NICE THINGS ABOUT HARRIS AT UNIVISION TOWN HALL AFTER SHE STRUGGLED WITH SAME QUESTION ON HIM

One top comment reads, "And you just lost zero fans. Probably gained some."

Maxim, launched in 1998 by Felix Dennis, describes itself as "catering to the modern man with content that promises to seduce, entertain and continuously surprise readers."

COMEDIAN SAYS TRUMP WENT FROM NO CHANCE TO 'WINNING BY A LANDSLIDE' AFTER PODCAST INTERVIEW

At its peak in the early 2000s, Maxim's subscription circulation reached over 2.5 million readers. It is currently owned by American company Biglari Holdings.

Maxim's current editor-in-chief is Sardar Biglari.

Donald Trump smiling at Univision town hall

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during a Univision Noticias town hall event on October 16, 2024, in Doral, Florida. Trump addressed undecided Latino voters as he continues campaigning against his rival, Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Also during Maxim's peak, competitors like GQ tailored their content to younger audiences. It has since changed hands several times, with founder Felix Dennis first selling the magazine for $250 million.

Maxim is currently mainly a digital publication, with bi-monthly print copies for subscribers. Maxim's "Hot 100" was released around two weeks ago and features names like Sydney Sweeney and Elizabeth Hurley.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Representatives for Maxim did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com