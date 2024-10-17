Maxim makes an endorsement for the 2024 presidential election: 'You just lost zero fans'

Maxim magazine endorsed Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election in a post via X on Thursday.



The post, which currently has over 23,000 likes, writes "Maxim endorses Donald J. Trump for President."



The magazine has not yet released any more details behind its decision to endorse the former president.



One top comment reads, "And you just lost zero fans. Probably gained some."



Maxim, launched in 1998 by Felix Dennis, describes itself as "catering to the modern man with content that promises to seduce, entertain and continuously surprise readers."



At its peak in the early 2000s, Maxim's subscription circulation reached over 2.5 million readers. It is currently owned by American company Biglari Holdings.



Maxim's current editor-in-chief is Sardar Biglari.

Also during Maxim's peak, competitors like GQ tailored their content to younger audiences. It has since changed hands several times, with founder Felix Dennis first selling the magazine for $250 million.



Maxim is currently mainly a digital publication, with bi-monthly print copies for subscribers. Maxim's "Hot 100" was released around two weeks ago and features names like Sydney Sweeney and Elizabeth Hurley.

Representatives for Maxim did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.