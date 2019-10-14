Ex-NBC News anchor Matt Lauer reportedly exposed himself to 'Today' producer

Disgraced NBC News anchor Matt Lauer reportedly propositioned a "Today" producer and exposed his genitalia to her, according to Ronan Farrow's new book, "Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators."

In a copy obtained by Fox News, Farrow went into detail about how Lauer asked the producer to meet him in his office for what she thought was a "professional inquiry" back in 2010.

WARNING: DISTURBING DETAILS BELOW

But, he reportedly closed the door behind them and had her sit on the couch.

Moments later, the producer alleged that Lauer "unzipped his pants and exposed his erect penis."

She "recalled Lauer saying that he knew she wanted it, and, in response to the joke about his office dalliances, that he figured she liked it dirty, and that the encounter would 'be a first for you,' Farrow wrote. "Then, by her account, he became angry, saying... 'you're a f---ing tease. This is not good. You led me on.'"

She reportedly confided to Ann Curry, who at the time was co-anchoring "Today" with Lauer.

"It was as close as you could get to a woman just melting in front of you in pain," Curry told Farrow.

According to Farrow, sources close to Lauer disputed his encounter with the producer, suggesting he made a "joking lewd gesture" but never exposed himself or propositioned her.

Farrow reported that she started looking for work elsewhere, worrying that NBC News may have fired her. However, after CNN reportedly offered her a job, "several NBC News executives" told her that Lauer insisted that she'd stay, which she did for several years.

NBC reportedly fired her later, and she was "never given a reason why."