Master P shares a message of hope to New Orleans after 'senseless' terror attack: 'We will prevail'

After a deadly terrorist attack rattled New Orleans, one rap legend is offering a message of hope for the Louisiana city.

"We're not going to let this senseless terrorist act stop us from being who we are as a culture and as a people. And we're going to stand up together and fight and show them that this is America and that we will prevail," New Orleans entertainment ambassador Percy "Master P" Miller said on "One Nation" Saturday. "We have the resilience when you talk about the city of New Orleans, and we're going to bounce back."

At least 14 people were killed and dozens injured after a driver plowed a car into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street in New Orleans early New Year's Day.

NEW ORLEANS TRUCK-RAMMING ATTACK: TERROR SUSPECT SEEN ON EERIE SURVEILLANCE HOUR BEFORE BOURBON STREET CARNAGE

The driver, 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar , a U.S. citizen from Texas and an Army veteran, is dead following a shootout with officers.

"This is definitely personal. And that's why we are standing up and we're not afraid. And we're not scared. And our city is going to be even stronger. But for the ones that lost their lives, we're not going to forget them," Master P said.

More than 30 others were injured. Despite previously investigating the possibility of accomplices in the attack, the FBI said the bureau is confident Jabbar acted alone.

The FBI recovered a black ISIS flag from Jabbar's rented pickup truck that was used for the attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since the incident early Wednesday morning, New Orleans has seen an outpouring of support from across the nation.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden are slated to travel to New Orleans on Monday, where they "will grieve with the families and community members impacted by the tragic attack on January 1 and meet with officials on the ground," according to the White House.

Master P extended his thanks to those who have been praying for our city.

"Also the people that lost their loved ones to this tragedy that should have never happened in our city at all, we definitely want to show them that with the mayor and I walking out, walking the streets of Bourbon Street that we have not done and we're going to get stronger and better," he said.

Fox News' Sarah Rumpf-Whitten, Alex Nitzberg, Danielle Wallace, Chris Pandolfo and Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.