Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Maryland education board unanimously votes to restrict access to 'sexually explicit' books

The policy restricts books that show, depict or write about 'sex or sex acts' in a 'graphic manner'

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
'Fist fighting' and 'fourth-graders twerking': Teacher rails against parents using social media to raise kids Video

'Fist fighting' and 'fourth-graders twerking': Teacher rails against parents using social media to raise kids

Childcare worker, Hannah Siegel, said social media and negligent parents are causing Gen Alpha kids to grow up too fast and behave "way worse" than previous generations. 

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account!
Please enter a valid email address.

A parental rights leader spoke to Fox News Digital after the board of education in one Maryland county unanimously voted in favor of a policy to restrict "sexually explicit" material from schools on Jan. 10. 

It is a major victory for parents' rights groups like Moms for Liberty, who have consistently pushed to remove sexually explicit books from schools. 

Moms for Liberty Chapter President Kit Hart told Fox News Digital that the vote was a clear sign that parental rights in schools are not a political issue. 

"I think that the unanimous vote in favor of this policy is further proof that [the issue] of having [sexual] content in schools spans the entire political spectrum," she said. "It is not a political issue."

PARENTS AND TEACHERS BATTLE IN MARYLAND COUNTY OVER 'SEXUALLY EXPLICIT' BOOKS IN SCHOOL

Moms for Liberty chapter president Kit Hart

The Board of Education in Carroll County, Maryland, unanimously voted in favor of a policy to restrict "sexually explicit" from schools on Jan. 10.  (iStock)

"The entire idea of parental rights is an idea that all parents can agree with," she added. "We're very happy with the result." 

"We really want to highlight that there is a distinction between adults and children that as a society we need to work very hard to maintain and this is a step in the right direction in solidifying that distinction," Hart said. 

The policy states that "sexually explicit content is defined as unambiguously describing, depicting, showing, or writing about sex or sex acts in a detailed or graphic manner."

Previously, when parents voiced problems with books that they believed were too sexually explicit to be allowed in schools, they were forced to work through a difficult process, Hart explained. 

"When a parent has an issue with a book they have to go through this very long and tedious process of submitting a reconsideration form and the reconsideration committee has to read the book," she said. 

MARYLAND COUNTY BATTLE HEATS UP OVER 'SEXUALLY EXPLICIT' BOOKS IN SCHOOLS AS MOM VOWS TO APPEAL DECISION

planned parenthood trauma-informed k-12 sex education California

Some parents have spoken out against the new policy.  (iStock)

Hart also said that while the new policy should make it easier for parents to raise objections to sexually explicit or otherwise inappropriate school materials when they arise, it is also a preventative measure. 

"Hopefully, with this policy in place, we won't have as many books to even be reconsidered" by local committees, she said. 

While speaking in his personal capacity, board of education member Steve Whisler previously spoke to Fox News Digital about stopping sexual content from appearing in schools. 

"I just frankly cannot understand how some people can defend this," Whisler said.

Some parents have spoken out against the new policy. 

"It could have repercussions that are incredibly vast," parent Jessica Bronson told CBS News. "I mean, we're talking about classic works of literature that are included in the definition of that policy."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carroll County did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.