Dr. Makary: 'There is no data' to support Fauci's call for masking small children

Fox News medical contributor Dr. Marty Makary told "Fox & Friends" Thursday "there is no data" supporting Dr. Fauci's claim that kids over three years of age need to wear masks.

MEDICAL EXPERTS: PUSH TO MASK, VACCINATE ALL CHILDREN ‘SENSATIONALIZED,’ ‘POLITICIZED’

MARTY MAKARY: I'd love to see the data. And remember, Dr. Fauci is one who claims that he needs to see the data. But yet at the same time, sometimes the argument is used that things are just common sense. So we need to do it. You can't flip back and forth to saying in a scientific way that certain things are common sense. Therefore, we need everyone to do it versus we need data for everyone to do it. I'd love to see the data.

Look, kids who are healthy are extremely low risk and constitute such a small minority of overall cases. 0.05 percent, that's five-hundredths of one percent. Even though they're 20 percent of the U.S. population. We've lost all sense of risk. It's distorted. More kids die from the common cold. They need to be careful, especially if they have comorbid conditions. But there's no data to support what Dr. Fauci is saying.

