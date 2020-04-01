Dr. Makary says America returning to normal by June would be a 'win,' outbreak peak 'about four weeks away'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Dr. Marty Makary, a health policy expert at Johns Hopkins University, told "Your World" Wednesday that it would be a "win" in the war against the coronavirus pandemic if American life could return to normal by June.

"If we could get the green light by June, that'll be a win," Makary told host Neil Cavuto. "That's possible. We have mostly achieved with the public awareness goal. There are some stragglers."

CORONAVIRUS CASES STATE-BY-STATE

"This is an 'all hands on deck' moment," Makary added, "and I would remind people that these [containment and mitigation] measures although they sound dramatic, are temporary."

Makary echoed an assessment from New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who estimated earlier Wednesday that the state would reach its peak number of coronavirus cases at the end of April.

"I personally think ... that the peak is about four weeks away, maybe three weeks away, and in some parts of the country that were behind chronologically, it may be five weeks away," Makary said. "I think there is a decent chance that we get the green light sometime in June, and these are very temporary measures."

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

He compared the outbreak in the U.S. to the outbreak in Spain, noting that the European country has a population similar in average age to America.

"The numbers out of Spain were ... 862 [deaths] that were reported [Wednesday] and supposedly not everybody comes to a hospital," Makary said. "They are one-seventh our size. Spain has not yet had its peak. We have to prepare for the worst and hope for the best."