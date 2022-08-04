Marsha Blackburn slams Biden's 'blurred' policy toward China on 'Faulkner Focus': 'Very dangerous'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., ripped President Biden Thursday for his "blurred" foreign policy lines, accusing him of emboldening China against Taiwan in the process. Blackburn also accused the Biden administration of being weak during her appearance on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday.

MARSHA BLACKBURN: It's very dangerous. We cannot let China, Russia, Iran, North Korea -- what I call the new axis of evil -- dictate foreign policy to us. The weakness of Joe Biden and this administration, the hesitancy they have had with dealing with the Chinese Communist Party is causing issues domestically for us. It is causing foreign policy issues. You need to let your allies know that they're your allies and your enemies know that they are your enemies, and they are going to be held to account. When you blur those lines, it becomes very difficult. Now, those blurred lines are what is encouraging the Chinese Communist Party to step up to see if we will defend Taiwan. It encourages them to move into the South Pacific, into the islands. It encourages them to move into South America. Look at what they are doing there. Their Belt and Road initiative. Their debt diplomacy.

