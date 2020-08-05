Marsha Blackburn rips Dems after Antifa hearing: Failure to condemn violence is 'unbelievable'

Democrats' failure to condemn violence by Antifa is “unbelievable,” Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Wednesday.

“Breaking the law is wrong. There is a difference between peaceful protests, which is to be protected, and with what is happening with these rioters, looters and those that are creating all this disruption,” Blackburn told "Fox & Friends."

Blackburn addressed the Department of Justice’s task force that is investigating the "funding" and “organizational structure” behind the violence erupting during the protests.

“They say they are trained Marxists, so the DOJ is working on that. We’re looking forward to those answers,” Blackburn said.

CRUZ, AHEAD OF ANTIFA HEARING, DESCRIBES RIOTS IN US CITIES AS ‘ORGANIZED TERROR ATTACKS’

Blackburn's comments came after tensions flared at a Senate hearing on Antifa when a top Democrat walked out of the room declaring she couldn't sit through Sen. Ted Cruz's rhetorical speeches any longer.

The dustup occurred when Cruz, R-Texas, blasted Democrats for not condemning Antifa more directly for the violence and destruction that has taken hold in certain U.S. cities in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis.

But Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, said Cruz just wasn't listening during the more than three-hour hearing when Democrats said violence is not acceptable.

"Sometimes I don't think you listen," Hirono told Cruz at the Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing as he finished up with a nearly 10-minute speech. "So, how many times have I had to say that we all should be denouncing violent extremists of every stripe?"

"Does that include Antifa?" said Cruz, who was chairing the hearing.

"I have the time," Hirono shot back.

"...I hope this is the end of this hearing, Mr. Chairman, and that we don't have to listen to any more of your rhetorical speeches," Hirono concluded. "Thank you very much. I'm leaving."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Hirono then packed up to leave the hearing before Cruz adjourned it.

"Well I appreciate the, as always, kind of uplifting words of Sen. Hirono," Cruz said. "And I would also note that throughout her remarks she still did not say a negative word about Antifa nor has any Democrat here."

Fox News' Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.