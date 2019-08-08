Mark Steyn: 'The Hunt' film is 'the liberal twitterstorm fantasy' taken to the next level

The upcoming NBC Universal picture "The Hunt" -- depicting elites hunting "deplorables" -- is the left's Twitter fantasy satirized on the big screen, according to Mark Steyn.

The current crop of films are becoming stale, but movies that have connections to contemporary life are welcome, Steyn remarked Thursday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

"I get bored by 'X-Men 37', in which Cardboard Man battles Franchise Girl up in the sky and rips a hole in the space-time continuum," he said.

"I actually approve of making films telling stories about the way we live now -- we live in an increasingly fractious 50-50 nation."

Of the movie, set to be released in September, Steyn claimed it gives off a similar air as the objections to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross holding a Trump campaign fundraiser.

"It's the same condescension," he said.

"It is actually the liberal Twitterstorm fantasy taken to the next level.

"On Twitter, they just destroy your career, get you fired, close down your restaurant -- but this so-called satire actually wants to take it to the next level... take the cold civil war and make it a hot civil war."

Regarding the movie itself, “The Hunt” is billed as a satire that follows wealthy thrill-seekers taking a private jet to a five-star resort where they embark on a “deeply rewarding” expedition that involves hunting down and killing designated humans.

The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday that “Universal is re-evaluating its strategy for the certain-to-be-controversial satire" following the shootings after ESPN reportedly pulled a trailer for the film that had been previously cleared to air on the sports network.

“The violent, R-rated film from producer Jason Blum's Blumhouse follows a dozen MAGA types who wake up in a clearing and realize they are being stalked for sport by elite liberals,” THR’s Kim Masters and Tatiana Siegel wrote. “It features guns blazing along with other ultra-violent killings as the elites pick off their prey.”

