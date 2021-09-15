Tom Cotton: Gen. Milley needs to testify to Congress on report of secret call to China

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday that Congress will "ensure" that Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley addresses the report that he made two phone calls to Chinese officials in fear that Trump would order an attack on the country.

MILLEY SECRETLY CALLED CHINESE OFFICIALS OUT OF FEAR TRUMP WOULD 'ATTACK' IN FINAL DAYS, BOOK CLAIMS

TOM COTTON: This book raises some serious concerns and I would say some of the allegations seem somewhat farfetched to me. But General Milley and [Defense] Secretary [Lloyd] Austin are going to be testifying in front of Congress in just a few days and we’ll address these concerns. We don’t want to jump to conclusions yet, but we’ll certainly vet them and see exactly what happened.

… The idea that an American military general is going to warn an adversary that an attack is coming, as you say, when Donald Trump was never even thinking about a military attack against China? The whole thing is pretty far-fetched.

I will say this though, that book also reports what’s been widely reported, what we’ve heard in Congress over the last few days in testimony from intelligence officers and senior military officers, that Joe Biden disregarded the military advice he received earlier this year about what would happen if he went forward with his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

