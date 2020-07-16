MacCallum presses Meadows over low approval of Trump's handling of coronavirus pandemic

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows dismissed a new poll showing most Americans believe presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden would handle the coronavirus pandemic better than President Trump, telling "The Story" Thursday that the former vice president's "rhetoric is a lot better than his actions."

"What has he done in the basement for Americans?" Meadows asked host Martha MacCallum rhetorically after she cited a Quinnipiac poll that showed 59 percent of registered voters believe that Biden would do a better job dealing with the outbreak than Trump.

"I'm just telling you what the numbers are," MacCallum responded.

TRUMP DOWN 15 POINTS TO BIDEN IN LATEST NATIONAL POLL

"I see the poll ... " Meadows answered, later adding that, "I have had the privilege of working with Joe Biden and not only as a member of Congress, [but] when he was in the White House. But I've had that privilege of understanding [that] his rhetoric is a lot better than his actions. We've got 40 years of history"

"Well, that's the argument that will have to be made as we move forward in the election," said MacCallum, who described the virus as a "vulnerability at this point, for the president."

"No, it's a vulnerability not for the president, [but] for people, for Americans," Meadows shot back. "We have to be all in on this for them, not because of the president or not because of politics. This is all about making sure that we protect families, and I can tell you that there is nothing more important [to] everybody in the White House right behind me than making sure that American families are protected.

"It's a ... seven-day-a-week kind of job, and we're fully engaged."