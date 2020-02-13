Mark Meadows blasts 'swampy' Schumer, Dems for claiming 'one crisis after another'

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., on Thursday blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., for calling for Attorney General Bill Barr's resignation amid the Department of Justice's push to reduce Roger Stone’s prison sentence recommendation.

“It is really Chuck ‘swampy Schumer’ who needs to be called out on this,” the House Oversight Committee member told “America’s Newsroom.”

"They might as well go ahead and call for every single resignation of Trump administration officials because they’ll get to him eventually. It’s one crisis after another,” Meadows added.

CHUCK SCHUMER CALLS FOR IG INVESTIGATION INTO DOJ DECISION TO REDUCE ROGER STONE'S RECOMMENDED SENTENCE

Schumer on Tuesday called for an Inspector General investigation into the DOJ's decision to reduce the recommended prison sentence for Stone.

Four career DOJ prosecutors who recommended Stone serve seven to nine years in prison for lying to Congress, obstruction and witness tampering, resigned from their posts earlier Tuesday following the announcement.

Fox News reported earlier Tuesday that top brass at the DOJ were "shocked" that prosecutors handling the case had recommended Monday night that Judge Amy Berman Jackson sentence 67-year-old Stone to between 87 and 108 months in prison.

The prosecutors asserted in the Monday filing that Stone's conduct post-indictment -- including violating the judge's social media gag orders -- merited a sentence much longer than the 15 to 21 months that the defense said was actually advisable under the federal sentencing guidelines.

“The only thing that they can’t argue with is the president’s accomplishments and yet, we passed criminal justice reform where we really are trying to make sure that the sentence fits the crime,” Meadows said.

“This is a prime example of where it didn’t do that. The president was right to weigh in, but Chuck Schumer is just, once again, playing politics with a few soundbites and a Twitter feed,” Meadows concluded.

In a new, amended filing Tuesday afternoon, the DOJ told Jackson that the government "respectfully submits that a sentence of incarceration far less than 87 to 108 months’ imprisonment would be reasonable under the circumstances," but that the government "ultimately defers to the Court as to the specific sentence to be imposed."