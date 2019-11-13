Rep. Mark Meadows says impeachment hearings are a 'sham process'

House Democrats spearheading the impeachment inquiry against President Trump are not going to be able to present a factual case to the American people, Congressman Mark Meadows, R-N.C., said Wednesday.

On Wednesday morning, Democrats set in motion the first public hearing involving the potential impeachment of a president since Nov. 19, 1998.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Meadows said that Democrats want to "make sure that the rules are twisted to their favor."

"We're going to see that. We're going to see their two star witnesses today. Neither one of them [has] ever talked to the president of the United States. And so, it's interesting how the American people are going to be able to judge this based on secondhand or thirdhand information," he said.

"As much as my Democratic colleagues will want to push it out, they are not going to be able to present the case to the American people in a compelling way," he argued.

"When the facts come out, we will find that this is an empty bucket full of lots of innuendos but real no facts that would suggest that impeachment is warranted," added Meadows.

"The other part of that that we see -- a question that will not get asked and answered today -- is why are my Democrat colleagues assuming that their opinion is so much more valid than the voters who are set to vote on this very issue in less than 11 months?" he asked.

"We're now looking at a partisan attack based on Democrats that I've been in every single deposition, I've listened to these witnesses and I can tell ya the facts will not support impeachment."

Meadows argued that if the hearings were about a "fair process" they would have been "handled totally differently" and that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has been conducting a "sham process for the last six weeks."

He predicted that, as witnesses take the stand, the American people will start to lose interest.

"Democrats want to make sure the "whole truth doesn't come out before everybody realizes that this is just a cartoon comic instead of a real investigation," he concluded.