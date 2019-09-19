Rep. Meadows on upcoming IG report: 'James Comey's problems are just now starting'

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., told "America's Newsroom" on Thursday that former FBI Director James Comey needs to be held accountable for his previous "inconsistencies" and "lack of candor and transparency” with President Trump.

“James Comey’s problems are just now starting,” Meadows said when addressing the upcoming release of Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report on the FBI’s alleged abuse of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Horowitz -- who's been conducting high-profile probes related to the FBI and DOJ’s actions in the Russia investigation – told lawmakers Wednesday his investigators will “assess” new Republican allegations of “inconsistencies” in Comey’s congressional testimony.

Horowitz made the comments during an appearance before a House Oversight Committee hearing with other inspectors general.

“It was more a matter of what they didn’t tell than what they did tell,” Meadows said.

Meadows said that Comey told the president he wasn’t under investigation at the same time he was "intentionally" trying to investigate an obstruction of justice case. He said that they found out from the inspector general’s report that he was being investigated.

Meadows said Republicans sent a referral to Horowitz to investigate inconsistencies in Comey’s testimonies. “We started to see that what he told congressional investigators and what he told the inspector general, did not line up, they were not consistent,” Meadows said.

On Wednesday, Meadows told Horowitz he believes Comey gave conflicting information when his closed-door testimony in December 2018 is compared against what’s in Horowitz’s latest report. That report, released last month, found that Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting private discussions with Trump.

“The only thing consistent about James Comey is his willingness to go after this president," Meadows said, "and it is time to hold him accountable.”

