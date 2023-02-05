We have the 'most dangerous' FBI and DOJ in the history of both agencies: Mark Levin

Fox News host Mark Levin said the country is entering "dangerous" and "grave" times as House Republicans begin investigations into the Biden family and the alleged mishandling of classified documents taken from President Biden's Delaware home and the Biden Penn Center.

Levin said he expects President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Chris Wray to "stonewall" the investigations during his Sunday monologue on "Life Liberty & Levin."

"What do we do as a country if they stonewall the House of Representatives, a majority of whom are Republicans?" he asked. "What do we do as a country if the National Archives, also part of the executive branch, is also stonewalling these Republicans? In other words, what do we do if the separation of powers is being violated by the executive branch?"

The Justice Department on Monday denied a request from House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, for information regarding the special counsel probe into Biden's classified documents over claims it would potentially jeopardize the investigation.

Levin said the country currently has the "most dangerous" FBI and Justice Department since both agencies were founded.

REPUBLICANS ACCUSE BIDEN OF WEAPONIZING DOJ AFTER TRUMP SPECIAL COUNSEL APPOINTMENT

"You know, the Department of Justice, the attorney general, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. attorney, none of them are in the Constitution. They were all created by Congress. So how can it be that they can stiff-arm the United States Congress?" he asked. "Well, here's the deal. They can't."

The "Life Liberty & Levin" host called on Republicans to "preserve their authority."

"The Republican House has to preserve the separation of powers and has to preserve our governmental system. There's supposed to be a balance and negotiation. You sort of work things out one branch with another. But if another branch is corrupt in the sense that they are using the law against their political opponents, and they're corrupt in the sense that they basically dare you to do anything about it because they're not going to enforce it. On the executive side, you have to act. Or the House of Representatives in Congress, more broadly, will seek to be the power that they need to be in this triumphant government," he explained.

Levin said the House GOP needs to ignore what the "left-wing media" and "radical Marxists" say about their investigations and hold government agencies and officials accountable.

"We have a situation now with Joe Biden's executive branch is undermining the representative government and unleashing criminal law enforcement against people with whom they disagree.," he said. "It's one thing to investigate. It's one thing to collect information. It's quite another to enforce. And so I want to suggest that the Republicans take a very close look at this."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP