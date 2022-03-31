Mark Levin calls out media for protecting Joe Biden during Hunter Biden laptop scandal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin called out the media for protecting Joe Biden, telling "Hannity" Thursday that the press new Hunter Biden's laptop was legitimate, but "covered it up."

MARK LEVIN: This isn't about Hunter Biden, it's about Joe Biden. Joe Biden is the patriarch of an incredibly corrupt political family. He may be the most corrupt president in American history. The media had been protecting him, even the New York Times and The Washington Post, even though they now admit that the laptop is legit, it's authentic. Because they must, because the criminal investigation with career prosecutors in Wilmington is proceeding. What are they supposed to say?

The fact of the matter is everybody knew it was legitimate, especially the press. It was his laptop. It came about accidentally. The New York Post was printing chapter and verse. The big oligarchs covered it up. The media covered it up at a time when the American people should have known before the election. If they had reported what was on that laptop, if they had applied the kind of resources that they apply trying to set up Donald Trump with phony arguments and so forth. We would have known before the election just how corrupt Joe Biden and his family are, and we would have known that he could never be President of the United States.

