Joe Biden rushing toward Halloween deadline for 'American Marxism': Mark Levin

President Biden is hoping to jet off to a global warming summit in Scotland that begins on November 1, so he and Democrats in Congress are doubly eager to force through their "American Marxism" transformation bills before Halloween – while ignoring the plight of the American people under his left-wing government, Mark Levin told Fox News on Thursday.

Levin, host of "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Sunday evenings, said that while Biden races to install a Marxist socioeconomic system in the United States, his attorney general is using the Justice Department as a political tool, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has created a Soviet-style "Politburo" to harass and target the party's political enemies.

Levin said Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson's 1/6 committee is not a serious body, and that its status as a sham is exemplified by the vice chairmanship of Wyoming Rep. Elizabeth Cheney.

Thompson, a Democrat, and Cheney, a Republican, successfully put forward a resolution to hold former Trump adviser Stephen K. Bannon in contempt of Congress for failing to respond to a subpoena.

"Nancy Pelosi has set up a little soviet type of bureau called the January 6th committee, which she only allowed people on the committee who already decided that Donald Trump is guilty of something," Levin said, noting how the San Francisco Democrat broke precedent to block two Republicans named by caucus leader Kevin McCarthy to the initial committee.

"So, we have reprobates on this committee like Liz Cheney – I remember when people used to talk about wanting her father in prison. I remember when people are very upset and said that her father had lied about the intelligence information, and I don’t remember any special committee put together to investigate any of that," Levin said .

He told host Sean Hannity that Cheney and the rest of the committee do not seem interested in investigating President Biden's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan or the failure of the Biden administration to enforce federal immigration law as thousands of illegal aliens pour into the U.S.

"[Cheney] has lost her mind. She is unhinged, and I am picking her specifically as an example of what is a Soviet style committee set up by speaker of the house who is chasing after an ex-president of the United States," he said. "The only time of regimes that do this sort of thing – Mao [Zedong] used to do this, of Stalin course used to do this, Fidel Castro used to do this."

While Pelosi and Thompson's committee focuses on the events at the Capitol on January 6, his committee hasn't mentioned a methodically similar incident earlier this week at the Interior Department, where environmentalists forced their way inside, injured law enforcement officers, and refused to leave, Levin noted.

"Merrick Garland was unaware of it. How is he unaware of it?" Levin added, furthermore commenting that Garland has also not appeared to take consequential action against individuals involved in the sustained assault on the Mark O. Hatfield Federal Courthouse in Portland Oregon last year.

Levin later warned Americans that in the executive branch, Biden is overseeing a "rogue presidency" as well as a "rogue" DOJ:

"What do they say they want to do? Fundamentally transform our economic system – There is a choice, a free-market economic system that you have in free countries, that respects individuals, creates growth and wealth for individual human beings to work their way up the ladder, or you have a centralized, Marxist type, socialist economic system where in Washington, D.C., … civil service [and] politicians decide who gets what."

"Now where does that work? Where has that ever worked? Did it work in Cuba? Did it work in Venezuela? Did it work anywhere it has tried?"

Levin noted that the Democrats have set an October 31 deadline to pass their transformational bills into law, with the host noting Biden is scheduled to leave for Glasgow that day.

"This government is dysfunctional. Many of the Democrats are out of their minds. Some of the Republicans are out of their minds. The media are corrupt. We need a big fumigation effort here. So in the next election, we have to throw these bums out, and the election after that, we have to throw this doddering old fool in the Oval Office out."