Mark Levin: The Democratic Party has 'devoured the culture,' forcing failed Marxist ideology on free people

Mark Levin's new book "The Democrat Party Hates America" is aptly named because the leftist party has "devoured the culture" and is set on foisting Marxism on a country founded on personal liberty, the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said.

Levin was interviewed on his own program by "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, who praised his colleague's newest work, which was released Sept. 19.

Hegseth remarked that Americans might think they know the Democratic Party, but that Levin's book depicts why they might not fully comprehend its history and platform.

Levin has long spoken of the Democratic Party as the preeminent political force in the Confederacy during the Civil War, and that it was the party of former President Woodrow Wilson, who infamously showcased a Ku Klux Klan-friendly film at the White House.

During the interview, Levin detailed why he believed Wilson to be a "closet racist."

"I decided on the title when I finished the book, same with [my previous book] ‘American Marxism,' and that title describes what's going on in this country today," Levin said.

"Marxism is obviously an alien ideology. It is a dangerous ideology. It's responsible for the death of 100 million people. Why? Because it's a failed ideology. The ideology is inhumane. It tries to take the human character and rejigger it and re-engineer it and build an entire ideology and society around this rejiggered, this re-engineered individual."

Levin said a major flaw in Marxism's quest to "rejigger" individuality is that only God can create or intrinsically change man, man cannot change his fellow man.

"We can create an environment where we can have law and order, where we can have a civil society, where people can flourish if we emphasize liberty and an economic system that works with liberty, capitalism, if we recognize sovereignty and a culture and assimilation into that culture."

He said America has long embraced that thought, to its great benefit, adding that now forces within the Democratic Party want to "destroy it."

"We're now living in a society where nobody talks about liberty — where they trash our history, they rewrite our history that the Democrat Party has essentially devoured the culture," he added.

Later in the interview, Levin said the Democratic Party "defended slavery" in the 19th Century and was the party of the Confederacy under Jefferson Davis.

"That was the party opposed to reconstruction," he said. "That is the party that pushed segregation for 100 years after the Civil War. It is the party of eugenics. It is the party of racism, segregation. It is the party that really segregated the military after the Republicans desegregated it."

Levin later described how, in the book, he wrote that Democrats are far different than Republicans, calling the GOP an "ineffective" party that is the "default" for Americans who don't approve of Democratic "radicalism."