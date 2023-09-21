Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash

Mark Levin: The Democratic Party has 'devoured the culture,' forcing failed Marxist ideology on free people

Levin claims the Democratic Party's history is rooted in the racism of the Confederacy, and later Jim Crow and Woodrow Wilson

By Charles Creitz Fox News
Published
close
Mark Levin gives viewers a taste of his new book Video

Mark Levin gives viewers a taste of his new book

'Life, Liberty & Levin' host Mark Levin is interviewed by Pete Hegseth on his book 'The Democrat Party Hates America,' released Sept. 19, that details the left's Marxist tendencies.

Mark Levin's new book "The Democrat Party Hates America" is aptly named because the leftist party has "devoured the culture" and is set on foisting Marxism on a country founded on personal liberty, the "Life, Liberty & Levin" host said.

Levin was interviewed on his own program by "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth, who praised his colleague's newest work, which was released Sept. 19.

Hegseth remarked that Americans might think they know the Democratic Party, but that Levin's book depicts why they might not fully comprehend its history and platform.

Levin has long spoken of the Democratic Party as the preeminent political force in the Confederacy during the Civil War, and that it was the party of former President Woodrow Wilson, who infamously showcased a Ku Klux Klan-friendly film at the White House. 

During the interview, Levin detailed why he believed Wilson to be a "closet racist."

LEVIN TALKS RISE OF ‘AMERICAN MARXISM’

Mark Levins Book

Mark Levin's book "The Democrat Party Hates America" was released Sept. 19.  (Simon & Schuster)

"I decided on the title when I finished the book, same with [my previous book] ‘American Marxism,' and that title describes what's going on in this country today," Levin said.

"Marxism is obviously an alien ideology. It is a dangerous ideology. It's responsible for the death of 100 million people. Why? Because it's a failed ideology. The ideology is inhumane. It tries to take the human character and rejigger it and re-engineer it and build an entire ideology and society around this rejiggered, this re-engineered individual."

LEVIN: ATTEMPTS TO CONSTITUTIONALLY BAN TRUMP FROM OFFICE ‘ALREADY FAILED’

Mark Levin: Democrats are the party of anti-Americanism Video

Levin said a major flaw in Marxism's quest to "rejigger" individuality is that only God can create or intrinsically change man, man cannot change his fellow man.

"We can create an environment where we can have law and order, where we can have a civil society, where people can flourish if we emphasize liberty and an economic system that works with liberty, capitalism, if we recognize sovereignty and a culture and assimilation into that culture."

He said America has long embraced that thought, to its great benefit, adding that now forces within the Democratic Party want to "destroy it."

"We're now living in a society where nobody talks about liberty — where they trash our history, they rewrite our history that the Democrat Party has essentially devoured the culture," he added.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mark Levin: The Democrat Party was born to hate the country Video

Later in the interview, Levin said the Democratic Party "defended slavery" in the 19th Century and was the party of the Confederacy under Jefferson Davis.

"That was the party opposed to reconstruction," he said. "That is the party that pushed segregation for 100 years after the Civil War. It is the party of eugenics. It is the party of racism, segregation. It is the party that really segregated the military after the Republicans desegregated it."

Levin later described how, in the book, he wrote that Democrats are far different than Republicans, calling the GOP an "ineffective" party that is the "default" for Americans who don't approve of Democratic "radicalism."

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media

Charles Creitz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. 

He joined Fox News in 2013 as a writer and production assistant. 

Charles covers media, politics and culture for Fox News Digital.

Charles is a Pennsylvania native and graduated from Temple University with a B.A. in Broadcast Journalism. Story tips can be sent to charles.creitz@fox.com.