Levin: Schumer uttered 'words of a fascist, of a Brownshirt, of a totalitarian' amid SCOTUS battle

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., spoke like a fascist when he vowed that "nothing is off the table" if President Trump goes forward with a nomination to replace late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin.

"What the president is doing is traditional and constitutional," Levin, a former Reagan Justice Department official, said at the opening of Monday's edition of "The Mark Levin Show".

MCCONNELL WARNS OF 'DIRTY TRICKS' FROM DEMS AS SCHUMER CLAIMS GOP HAS 'NO RIGHT' TO FILL SUPREME COURT VACANCY

"Chuck Schumer said that if Donald Trump -- who is the president for four years -- nominates someone to the Supreme Court while he's the sitting president, and the Republican Senate -- while they have a majority -- vote to confirm a justice to the Supreme Court ... everything is on the table," Levin stated before asking: "Does the Constitution give the Senate -- let alone one senator -- the power to 'put everything on the table'?"

Schumer's statements, Levin continued, "are the words of a fascist, of a Brownshirt, of a totalitarian."

"The Constitution determines what's on the table," he continued, adding that Democrats' ultimate goal -- amid their threats and intimidation -- is to create the conditions to give them permanent control of the United States and its government.

"The Democrats have already threatened -- and intend to -- eliminate the filibuster rule as it applies to legislation," said Levin, who noted that such a move would render the minority party obsolete as a force for compromise.

In November 2013, then-Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., ended the filibuster for judicial nominees -- a move many observers said was meant to help President Barack Obama and a "President Hillary Clinton."

Democrats have also threatened to give statehood to Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia -- a move that would all but ensure four near-permanent Democratic seats in a 104-member Senate.