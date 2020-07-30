Levin bashes Obama eulogy for John Lewis, calls Biden 'a quasi-Bull Connor and a quasi-George Wallace'

"Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin told Fox News' "Hannity" Thursday that former President Barack Obama's eulogy for the late Congressman John Lewis reminded Levin of the "good old days" when the future 44th president worked as a community organizer on the South Side of Chicago.

"Obama has milked this country for everything it is worth," the syndicated radio host told Sean Hannity. "He's milked it for maximum power and he and his wife are now worth tens of millions of dollars, having sold their presidency after they left office."

In his speech, Obama referenced the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, the Trump Administration sending federal agents to confront protesters and violent demonstrators in cities across America, and challenges to mail-in voting ahead of the November election.

“Today, we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of Black Americans,” Obama said. “George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators.”

Obama continued: “We may no longer have to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here, there are those in power who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision, even undermining the Postal Service in the run-up to an election that's going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don't get sick.”

Levin responded by asking what Obama had done "for the Black community when he was president other than kill school choice in Washington, D.C.?

"I can tell you what Lincoln did for African-Americans," he said. "I can tell you what [Ulysses] Grant did. I can tell you what Eisenhower did and LBJ did and I can tell you what Donald J. Trump did, but I can't tell you what Obama did."

Levin forcefully dismissed Obama's implication that America is still beset by systemic racism, asking rhetorically: "Why are [immigrants] trying to come here? Because of George Wallace and Bull Connor?

"This guy -- they want to run against George Wallace and Bull Connor? I would say this to President Trump," Levin continued. "You've got a quasi-Bull Connor and a quasi-George Wallace and his name is Joe Biden."

The former Justice Department official claimed Biden had "bragged about" working with segregationists Sen. James Eastland, D-Miss., and noted that Biden worked closely with another segregationist in Sen. John Stennis, D-Miss.

"Joe Biden has said nasty bigoted things throughout his life, despite the Praetorian Guard left-wing media that protects him and his bubble in his basement," Levin said. "The fact of the matter is, I know this, Donald Trump in the private sector, hired thousands of Black Americans.

"Tell me, today, the very wealthy Obamas, how many Black Americans have they hired? How many Black Americans have they helped? How many Black Americans did Biden hire?

"So Obama gives a good speech," Levin concluded, "but when the rubber hits the road, he's nowhere to be found!"