Mark Brnovich reveals what's behind California's 'sophisticated, organized retail theft'

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich sounded off on the "havoc" behind Northern California's string of "sophisticated, organized retail theft" on "The Story" Wednesday.

NEWSOM TELLS CALIFORNIA MAYORS TO ‘STEP UP’ AFTER MOB OF LOOTERS MAKE SIX-FIGURE NORDSTROM HEIST

MARK BRNOVICH: We've seen this and we know that Northern California really is the epicenter of this. As you mentioned, the combination of trial lawyers and the fear of litigation with prosecutors or state laws that make it difficult or impossible to prosecute people for these types of crimes have created this perfect storm.

And so whether it's a CVS store, whether it's a Home Depot, we see these organized sophisticated retail theft and that's what it is. It's sophisticated, organized retail theft. And as a result of that, billions of dollars are being wasted. We know that it's actually increasing the cost to consumers. It creates havoc in and empowers the cartels. And so in places like Illinois, in Cook County, where they're refusing to prosecute these types of crimes, you see more and more of it.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: