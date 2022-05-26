Marjorie Taylor Greene blasts 'Uniparty's' gun control push, recounts own school's hostage situation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of the deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene reflected on her own experience at a school where an armed student took other pupils hostage, telling Fox News "Uniparty" gun control legislation and continuance of gun-free zones will not help.

In an interview with Tucker Carlson on "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Greene recalled being 16 years old at South Forsyth High School in 1990 when another student took two classrooms of students hostage at her school in Cumming, Ga. Ultimately, a sophomore at South Forsyth High School was indicted on 90 felony counts, including kidnapping and assault, and later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to eight years in prison, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Greene is a co-sponsor of the "Safe Students Act", which would repeal the Gun-Free School Zones Act of 1990. The bill's prime sponsor, Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said it ends the practice of leaving children in an "unsafe environment" where armed criminals ignoring the ‘zone’ "cannot be stopped."

Greene said Thursday her experience at South Forsyth instilled the idea she "never want[s] to be in a situation where the only person with a gun is the one that's out-of-their-mind-crazy intent on killing people."

"It was the worst thing that could have happened to any of us.," she said. "And it was terrifying. There was no adult there with a gun in our school because our schools had turned into ‘Gun-Free Zones'."

She faulted President Biden for his support of the original legislation. Though the GFSZA was sponsored by Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., it was later incorporated into the now-dubbed "Crime Bill" package touted by then-Sen. Biden.

"This is because of Joe Biden and the crime bill that they passed back in 1990. The scariest thing was our parents were outside the school also wanting to see their children," Greene recounted.

The current GFSZA zones are the biggest problem, she said, adding video purporting to show police blocking parents from the Uvalde school is another issue.

If the parent who was able to sneak past the authorities had had a gun, Greene surmised, she would have been "committing a federal crime" under current law.

Greene concluded by condemning lawmakers she dubbed members of the "Uniparty" – a term used by conservatives to describe bipartisan establishment figures they believe do not prioritize the people's will over their own.

She alluded to negotiations between a handful of members including Sens. Christopher Murphy, D-Conn., Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., Pat Toomey, R-Pa., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., – who engaged in discussions about a path forward on gun legislation, according to CBS.

"The members of the Uniparty slither in the Capitol and have been there too long," she said.